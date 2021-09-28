Clifford J. NorrisJuly 24, 1951 - September 21, 2021Clifford (Junior) Norris of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late TC and Lela McCormick Norris on July 24, 1951 and passed away on September 21, 2021. He was 70 years old.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darla Gwen-Maree Norris.Clifford is survived by his wife, Vicki Norris; sons, Derek Norris and Dayle Norris; grandchildren, Kacey Norris (Kyle) and Britney Norris; brother, James Norris (Talitha).Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sylvia Howze officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.