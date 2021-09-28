Menu
Clifford J. Norris
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Clifford J. Norris

July 24, 1951 - September 21, 2021

Clifford (Junior) Norris of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late TC and Lela McCormick Norris on July 24, 1951 and passed away on September 21, 2021. He was 70 years old.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darla Gwen-Maree Norris.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Vicki Norris; sons, Derek Norris and Dayle Norris; grandchildren, Kacey Norris (Kyle) and Britney Norris; brother, James Norris (Talitha).

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sylvia Howze officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
So sorry to see news of Cliff's passing. I spent a number of years with him in the Pulmonary Rehab Course at the hospital. He was a good fried to all of us.
Henry Mortimer
Friend
October 16, 2021
