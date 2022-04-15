Connie Lee FaulkApril 17, 1927 - April 12, 2022Connie Lee Faulk, age 94, of Auburn, was born April 17, 1927 in Sylacauga, AL and passed away on April 12, 2022 at the Bethany House, Auburn, AL. She was a member of Airview Baptist Church, Opelika, AL.Mrs. Faulk was retired after working for the Auburn City Schools Food Service program as well as at Data Technology in Opelika, AL.She is predeceased by her husband, Henry C. Faulk of 61 years, parents James M. Hicks, Sr. and Laura C. Hicks, sons Wayne Downs and Steve Downs and siblings Lessie Bishop, Josephine Burdette, Della Mulder, Hazel Matthews and James M. (Billy) Hicks, Jr. Connie is survived by daughters Teresa (Vernon) Jones, of Auburn and Carol (Frank) Miller, of Gadsden. Grandchildren Ricky Brantley, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Virginia Lassiter, Panama City, FL, Russell Jones, Opelika, AL, Kelsie Burke, Rockford, AL, Casey Downs, Oxford, AL and Stephanie Coonrod, Tampa, FL and six great-grandchildren.Visitation will be Friday, April 15, 2022 from 1:30 until 2:30 pm in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.Funeral service will be on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:30 pm in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park.