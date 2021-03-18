Connie "C.M." Mills
July 31, 1934 - March 11, 2021
Connie "C.M." Mills, age 86, of Auburn, AL, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.
C.M. was born in Hacoda, AL on July 31, 1934. He graduated from Century High School in Century, FL in 1952. He loved sports his entire life and lettered in baseball, basketball, and football in high school. After graduation, he attended Florida State University until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. After serving in the Army, he enrolled in the School of Engineering at Alabama Polytechnic Institute and graduated in 1959.
While a student at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, he was distracted from his academic pursuits by a fellow undergraduate, a local young lady by the name of Sandra Caine, who he married in 1958. They were married 63 years and had two children, Alicia Mills Williams and Greg Mills.
Giving back to the community was a consistent theme throughout C.M.'s life. In his youth, he participated in Boy Scouts and earned the highest rank becoming an Eagle Scout. As an adult, he continued to serve the Boy Scouts as a Boy Scout Master. During the years that he and his family lived in Monroe, LA, he helped form and was an active member of Jana Street Trash, a fun social group that held dances and raised money to help neighbors in need. He also helped organize the Tomahawk Club, a support group for sports at University of Louisiana at Monroe.
C.M. retired from Ford Motor Company's World Headquarters in Dearborn, MI after 28 years of service. Not one to be content with a quiet retirement, he continued giving back to the community by applying the knowledge and expertise he gained as a successful executive to his charitable work. As an active member of the Methodist Church, he served on various committees. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Pensacola, FL for 12 years and served on the Board of Trustees.
In his free time, C. M. enjoyed fishing and watching sports. He couldn't cook, but he was an excellent dishwasher who loved to exaggerate to his grandchildren how many pots their grandmother used. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his parents Gordon Duncan and Nora Simmons Mills, his brother Raymond Owen Mills, his sister Mary Mills, and his daughter-in-law, Tamera Mills.
C.M. is survived by his wife, Sandra Caine Mills; his two children, Alicia Mills Williams (David) and Greg Mills; his four grandchildren, Preston Mills (Ansley Sheridan), Kate Williams (BJ McWhorter), Corey Mills (Heather), and Rachel Williams (Jimmy Epps); his great-granddaughter, Ivy Mills; his brother, Jimmy Ray Mills; and other family and friends.
The family will have a private memorial service on Friday, March 19, 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to East Alabama Food Bank, St Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or charity of choice
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 18, 2021.