Contessa Moneshae "Tinka" Woodson
June 3, 1973 - April 8, 2022
Funeral service for Contessa Woodson, 48, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Ms. Woodson, who passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born June 3, 1973 in Killeen, Texas.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Senethea Woodson of Opelika, AL; mother, Lillie Woodson of Opelika, AL; one grandson, Jaedyn Walker of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Nethea (Clovis) Calloway of Hampton, VA and Kenyatta (Brian) Dean of Stone Mountain, GA; one brother, Larry (Priscilla) Woodson of Bessemer, AL; grandmother, Annie Pearl Stinson of Opelika, AL; four aunts, Betty (Ozell) Conway, Carolyn (Howard) Brooks, Dorothy Wilson all of Opelika, AL and Wanda Wilson of Los Angeles, CA; ten uncles, Willie (Brenda) Stinson, Thomas (Edna) Stinson, David (Evonne) Stinson, Edward Stinson all of Opelika, AL, Bennie (Beverly) Stinson of Augusta, GA, Alphonza (Vivian) Freeman of Opelika, AL, Derrick (Cathy) Calloway of Alexander City, AL, Barry Ken Wilson, Jeffery (Tonya) Wilson of Atlanta, GA and Charlie (Charlotte) Wilson, Jr. of Auburn, AL; five nieces, Kayden Dean, Adasya Woodson, Kenya Dean, Ayanna Woodson and Kyla Dean; three nephews, Jatavious (Christy) Calloway, Tajh (Stephanie) Calloway and Clovis R. Calloway; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends including her extended family, John Hardnett, Sr., Pamela Hardnett, Clarissa Hardnett Cobbs, John Hardnett, Jr. and Jonton Duckworth.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 15, 2022.