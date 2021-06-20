Corey Robert Kinder
January 29, 1976 - June 14, 2021
Corey Robert Kinder, 45, of Auburn, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2021, with loved ones by his side after suffering a traumatic stroke. He was born on January 29, 1976 in East Chicago, Indiana and grew up in LaGrange, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his father Kerry Kinder. He is survived by his loving wife Karri; their sons Brayden (14) and Sutter (10); his mother Carol Adornetto (Joe); his sisters Crystal May (Cliff) and Kellie Bozeman (Timothy); his brother Kyle Kinder, (Heather); his in-laws Garey and Elta Shoemaker; his sister-in-law Kim Shoemaker Schove (David); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Corey attended Southern Union State Community College in Opelika and worked for Laredo Mexican Grill, Charter/Spectrum, and most recently with Sysco as a Sales Consultant.
His wife and sons generously donated his organs in honor of Corey's loving and giving nature, and his willingness to always help both friends and strangers. His final act will bless many lives.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S Gay St, Auburn, AL 36830, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kinder Love at giveinkind.com
or gofundme.com
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 20, 2021.