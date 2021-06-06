Curtis Lee HaleGraveside service for Mr. Curtis L. Hale, 83, of Opelika, AL will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Willie J. Lyles will officiate. Rev. Charlie Bryant will deliver the eulogy.Mr. Hale passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Hale graduated from East Street High School. Many will remember him as "Red the Cab Driver" or "Sonny Jones". For many years, he sang with the Sunset Traveler Singers and the Fantastic Gospel Aires.Public viewing will be held Sunday from 2:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife, Mary Hale of Opelika, AL; a brother, Charles (Corlis) Colquitt of Opelika, AL; fifteen children, Dorothy Jackson, Cynthia (Davis) Williams, Catherine (Bobby) Wilson, James Wilson, Sandra (Kelvin) Tolan, Curtis (Brenda) Floyd and Tracey Robertson all of Opelika, AL, Bobby Lynn (John) Wagner of Columbus, GA, Paula Mitchell of Crawford, AL, Curran (LaCretica) Hale, Kurt Hale, Jumal Knight, Arlicia (Mario) Mitchell, Tyree (Conquista) Freeman and Morris (Sherry) Freeman all of Opelika, AL; thirty-nine grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and twenty-eight great-great grandchildren; special friends, Eddie Bennett, Johnny Phillips and Lee Harris all of Opelika, AL; a special nephew, Rev. Roger (Mary) Jones of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.