Dale Harrocks Fillmer
August 14, 1947 - September 2, 2021
Dale Harrocks Fillmer went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2021. She passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, AL.
Dale was born on August 14, 1947 in Cleveland, OH. She attended college at Lake Forest, UC Berkeley, Auburn, and UAB. Dale met her husband, Larry Fillmer at Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren Township, NJ and they were married on December 27, 1967. She was an avid quilter, loved teaching piano to her children and grandchildren, and preserving jams, jellies, and salsa. One of her favorite things to do was travel to Hawaii and to the beach at St. George Island with her family.
Dale is preceded in death by her father and mother Thomas and Shirlee Harrocks.
She is survived by her husband Larry; her sister Debbie (Metteer); her two children Scott and Sarah (Marchio); her 13 grandchildren Bryan (Fillmer), Gabriel, Jacob, Martha, Levi, Isaac, Zechariah, Ezekiel, Miriam, Jubilee, Abraham, Cornelius (Marchio), Abigail (Corbett); and two great grandchildren William and Luke (Fillmer).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Auburn United Methodist Church Founder's Chapel from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a memorial service to follow. Dale will be laid to rest at the Fillmer-Marchio Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the E.L. Spencer, Jr. and Ruth Priester Spencer Cancer Center of East Alabama Medical Center.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2021.