Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend Dan E. Davis
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Reverend Dan E. Davis

June 13, 1940 - June 11, 2021

Rev. Dan E. Davis, 80 of Salem, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at EAMC. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's fellowship hall. Rev. Richie Ashburn will be officiating the service.

Rev. Davis was born June 13, 1940 to Earl and Bobbie Davis, he lived all of his life in Lee County. Rev. Davis served as Police Chief for the Opelika Police Department for a number of years until his retirement. Following his retirement Rev. Davis served as pastor for Reeltown Baptist Church and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Rev. Davis is survived by his wife Polly Gullatte Davis of Salem, AL; daughter, Gayle Davis of Nashville, TN; sister, Kim Thieman of Phenix City, AL, along with many beloved relatives and friends.

Family suggests memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's fellowship hall
AL
Jun
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear about this. Rest in peace. Prayers for family.
Margaret Young Brown
Work
June 14, 2021
Linda Dennis Henderson Tittle
June 13, 2021
Polly, I am so sorry to hear of Dan´s passing. I have not lived in Alabama for many years, but when I saw Dan´s face I immediately recognized him. I hope you are doing as well as can be expected. You´ll be in prayers. I´ve been through this before also
Linda Dennis Henderson Tittle
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results