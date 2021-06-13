Reverend Dan E. Davis
June 13, 1940 - June 11, 2021
Rev. Dan E. Davis, 80 of Salem, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at EAMC. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's fellowship hall. Rev. Richie Ashburn will be officiating the service.
Rev. Davis was born June 13, 1940 to Earl and Bobbie Davis, he lived all of his life in Lee County. Rev. Davis served as Police Chief for the Opelika Police Department for a number of years until his retirement. Following his retirement Rev. Davis served as pastor for Reeltown Baptist Church and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Rev. Davis is survived by his wife Polly Gullatte Davis of Salem, AL; daughter, Gayle Davis of Nashville, TN; sister, Kim Thieman of Phenix City, AL, along with many beloved relatives and friends.
Family suggests memorials be made to a charity of your choice
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 13, 2021.