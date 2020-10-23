Daniel Baker
July 17, 1932 - October 17, 2020
Daniel Baker was the son of the late Mr. Steven Baker and Mrs. Moretsia Burt Baker was born July 17, 1932 in Lee County, Alabama.
Mr. Baker departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Lettie Mitchell; three brothers, Early Baker, Willie Baker and Woodrow Baker; five sisters, Hattie Avery, Jimmie Lee Jones, Mary Baker Mitchell, Molley Shorter and Bell Dorsey.
Survivors include: devoted friend, Mattie Holloway of Opelika, AL; three nieces, Hattie M. Edwards, Jeweldine Burton and Millie (Ronnie) Welch all of Opelika, AL; two nephews, Lemmon Dorsey, Jr. of Valley, AL and Eugene Baker of Atlanta, GA; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing for Daniel Baker, 88, of Opelika, AL, will be Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
