Dara H. Holleman
July 7, 1933 - March 27, 2022
Dara H. Holleman of Auburn, Alabama passed away on March 27, 2022 at the age of 88.
Dara was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hancock (Sara); mother, Sarah Jones; husband, Ralph M. Holleman, Jr. and daughter, Lisa Holleman.
She is survived by her children, Janet Marmaduke (Corey), Karen Holleman, and Ralph M. Holleman, III; grandchildren, Paige Loveday (Glen), and Ryan, Mitch, Bella, and Zach Holleman (Shay); great-grandchildren, Raylee, Riggs, Izick, and Chase; and sister, Pansy Newman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. CDT in the parlor of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
A graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CDT at Town Creek Cemetery with Reverend Thad Endicott officiating.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 30, 2022.