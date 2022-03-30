Dara H. HollemanJuly 7, 1933 - March 27, 2022Dara H. Holleman of Auburn, Alabama passed away on March 27, 2022 at the age of 88.Dara was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hancock (Sara); mother, Sarah Jones; husband, Ralph M. Holleman, Jr. and daughter, Lisa Holleman.She is survived by her children, Janet Marmaduke (Corey), Karen Holleman, and Ralph M. Holleman, III; grandchildren, Paige Loveday (Glen), and Ryan, Mitch, Bella, and Zach Holleman (Shay); great-grandchildren, Raylee, Riggs, Izick, and Chase; and sister, Pansy Newman.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. CDT in the parlor of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.A graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CDT at Town Creek Cemetery with Reverend Thad Endicott officiating.