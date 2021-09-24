Darlene Fulghum RidgleyApril 9, 1950 - September 16, 2021Darlene Fulghum Ridgley of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late J.T. and Eula Fulghum on April 9, 1950 in Langdale, Alabama and passed away peacefully at East Alabama Medical Center surrounded by her family on September 16, 2021.Darlene worked as a Medical Office Manager for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that was beloved by family and friends. Her loving nature and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Some of her favorite past times include growing beautiful flowers, shopping, and beach trips with her devoted husband, family and friends.Darlene is survived by her husband of 15 years, John J. Ridgley; children, Thomas Jarrod Moore, Shane Moore (Kim Bledsoe), Melody Ridgley Fortunato, Sheryl Ridgley Peterson (Rodney), and John A. Ridgley (Lon); grandchildren, T.J. Moore, Ashleigh Rudd (Alan), April Rodgers, Maryssa Moore (Josh), Peyton Moore, Emily Baker, and Carson Baker; great grandchildren, Brantley Rudd, Kenleigh Rodgers, Emma Moore, Kole Rodgers; brother, Larry Fulghum (Marzell), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members; devoted friend, Linda Hollis Mayberry.Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CST in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Newman officiating.