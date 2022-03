Daryl Nicholas BledsoeMay 25, 1980 - September 5, 2021Daryl Nicholas "Nick" Bledsoe of Opelika, born May 25, 1980, passed away September 5, 2021 at EAMC. Visitation will be 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery.Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bledsoe; children: Jodi Johnson, Austin Bledsoe, Justin Bledsoe, Baileigh Bledsoe; parents: father Daryl H. Bledsoe (Donna), mother Katrina H. Flournoy (Lamar); siblings: Joshua Bledsoe (Kim), Preston Lee Flournoy, Deanna Flournoy, Mary Daniel (Kevin), Kristie H. Clark (Joe); grandchildren: Harlee, Charlie Mae, Paisley Grace; and several niece and nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Milton Hamm, Sr., Fay Thrift Hamm, and Art Bledsoe.He was a local business owner that was family owned and operated since 2011. Also, he was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed spending time on the beach with his family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tim Tebow Foundation. https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/ Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.