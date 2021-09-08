Daryl Nicholas Bledsoe
May 25, 1980 - September 5, 2021
Daryl Nicholas "Nick" Bledsoe of Opelika, born May 25, 1980, passed away September 5, 2021 at EAMC. Visitation will be 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bledsoe; children: Jodi Johnson, Austin Bledsoe, Justin Bledsoe, Baileigh Bledsoe; parents: father Daryl H. Bledsoe (Donna), mother Katrina H. Flournoy (Lamar); siblings: Joshua Bledsoe (Kim), Preston Lee Flournoy, Deanna Flournoy, Mary Daniel (Kevin), Kristie H. Clark (Joe); grandchildren: Harlee, Charlie Mae, Paisley Grace; and several niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Milton Hamm, Sr., Fay Thrift Hamm, and Art Bledsoe.
He was a local business owner that was family owned and operated since 2011. Also, he was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed spending time on the beach with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tim Tebow Foundation. https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 8, 2021.