Daryl Nicholas Bledsoe
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Daryl Nicholas Bledsoe

May 25, 1980 - September 5, 2021

Daryl Nicholas "Nick" Bledsoe of Opelika, born May 25, 1980, passed away September 5, 2021 at EAMC. Visitation will be 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bledsoe; children: Jodi Johnson, Austin Bledsoe, Justin Bledsoe, Baileigh Bledsoe; parents: father Daryl H. Bledsoe (Donna), mother Katrina H. Flournoy (Lamar); siblings: Joshua Bledsoe (Kim), Preston Lee Flournoy, Deanna Flournoy, Mary Daniel (Kevin), Kristie H. Clark (Joe); grandchildren: Harlee, Charlie Mae, Paisley Grace; and several niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Milton Hamm, Sr., Fay Thrift Hamm, and Art Bledsoe.

He was a local business owner that was family owned and operated since 2011. Also, he was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed spending time on the beach with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tim Tebow Foundation. https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Sep
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincerest sympathy to all of Nick's family. God bless and give all of you peace in remembering all your good memories.
David and Glenda Bates
Family
September 9, 2021
