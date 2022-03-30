Daryl Moorman
December 23, 1946 - March 23, 2022
Daryl Moorman passed away March 23, 2022 at Bethany House.
Daryl was a United States Army Veteran and worked at Uniroyal Tire Company for over 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Moorman; son, Dean Moorman; daughter, Stacey Moorman; grandchildren, Justin Twilley, Jake Highfill, Katelyn Moorman; great grandson, Ryden Twilley; sister, Georgia Jones as well as several sister and brother in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. April 16, 2022 at Beulah United Methodist Church, 5165 Lee Road 270, Valley, AL. 36854
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beulah United Methodist Church LOVE Fund.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 30, 2022.