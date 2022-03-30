Daryl MoormanDecember 23, 1946 - March 23, 2022Daryl Moorman passed away March 23, 2022 at Bethany House.Daryl was a United States Army Veteran and worked at Uniroyal Tire Company for over 20 years.He is survived by his wife, Sandra Moorman; son, Dean Moorman; daughter, Stacey Moorman; grandchildren, Justin Twilley, Jake Highfill, Katelyn Moorman; great grandson, Ryden Twilley; sister, Georgia Jones as well as several sister and brother in-laws, nieces, and nephews.A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. April 16, 2022 at Beulah United Methodist Church, 5165 Lee Road 270, Valley, AL. 36854In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beulah United Methodist Church LOVE Fund.