Daryl Moorman
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 16 2022
1:00p.m.
Beulah United Methodist Church
Daryl Moorman

December 23, 1946 - March 23, 2022

Daryl Moorman passed away March 23, 2022 at Bethany House.

Daryl was a United States Army Veteran and worked at Uniroyal Tire Company for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Moorman; son, Dean Moorman; daughter, Stacey Moorman; grandchildren, Justin Twilley, Jake Highfill, Katelyn Moorman; great grandson, Ryden Twilley; sister, Georgia Jones as well as several sister and brother in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. April 16, 2022 at Beulah United Methodist Church, 5165 Lee Road 270, Valley, AL. 36854

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beulah United Methodist Church LOVE Fund.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Beulah United Methodist Church
5165 Lee Road 270, Valley, AL
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
