David Lee "Man" Johnson
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 26 2022
12:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
David Lee "Man" Johnson

June 4, 1952 - March 16, 2022

Graveside service for David Johnson, 69, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Bishop Larry Johnson will officiate.

Mr. Johnson, who passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born June 4, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife, Carrie Johnson of Opelika, AL; four children, Angela "Cookie" Hunter, David Bernard Johnson, Torrie Johnson all of Opelika, AL and Calvin Johnson of Atlanta, GA; four brothers, Bishop Larry (Nakell) Johnson of Camp Hill, AL, Dennis Johnson, Michael (Beverly) Johnson, and Jerry Johnson all of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Mae Sue (John) Holland of Atlanta, GA, Betty Norman, Judy Diane Thomas, Sharon Spencer and Shelia "Shirley" Dowdell all of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Dorothy Jean Johnson of Opelika, AL and Willie Ruth Johnson of Valley, AL; mother-in-law, Mattie Pearl Streeter of Orlando, FL; four sisters-in-law, Annie Johnson of Cusseta, AL, Clorisia Willis, Cynthia Willis and Marisia Willis all of Orlando, FL; two brothers-in-law, Willie Willis and Larry Willis both of Orlando, FL; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 25, 2022.
