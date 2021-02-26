Dr. David Clifford Naden



Dr. David Clifford Naden, 91 years of age, went to his eternal home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his residence in Auburn, AL. David was born October 16, 1929 in Geneva, IL to the late Clifford and Luella Naden. He was the fifth child of six; four siblings preceded him in death and his younger sister Carol is living. David married Roberta Player in 1954 and six children were born from this union. Son Nicholas preceded him in death.



He was a dedicated soldier in the US Army serving in the Korean War as a paratrooper with the Rakkasans and also deployed as a medical officer for Desert Storm. The Army reared him, nurtured him, and gave him focus and direction for his life. He was a true Patriot. He attended University of Illinois for his undergrad and medical school. After several years of being a family practice doctor he went back to University of Iowa for an orthopedic residency. His ortho skills served him well as he had a heart to treat people in need. He left a legacy of serving and helping others. David was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed serving at the church Caring Center and was a long-time member and leader with Bible Study Fellowship. He was a voracious reader of his Bible as well as a student of history. A book was always at his side. He was known as "Harry", "Chief", "Doc", and "Cephas" to many. He lived life to the fullest to the very end. He ran the race with endurance.



David leaves to cherish his loving memory to his devoted wife of 66 years, Roberta, his five children Robin Naden-Semba, Greg Naden, Nancy Witwer, Scott Naden, and Christy Kreitz and their spouses, his fifteen grandchildren, his seven great-grandchildren, and a host of friends. In his final moments he honored King Jesus and quoted Scripture from Jude 24, the Doxology. His favorite phrase was "Jesus Wins!" Private services will be held on March 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Alabama National Cemetery with military honors. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.