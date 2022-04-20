Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Chase Pulsifer
1991 - 2022
BORN
1991
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Send Flowers
David Chase Pulsifer

October 2, 1991 - April 15, 2022

David Chase Pulsifer of Opelika was born in East Alabama Medical Center on October 2, 1991 and passed away in Auburn on April 15, 2022. He was 30 years old.

He attended Union Grove Baptist Church.

Chase was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles L. Patterson, Sr. and Mary Jo Patterson.

Chase is survived by his father, Joseph Gregory Patterson; mother, Tammy Ann Sorrells (Todd) one daughter, Marley Rayne Pulsifer; brothers, Philip Blake Pulsifer (Casie), Jeremy Sorrells, Shane Brewer (Megan), Shawn Patterson; grandparents, Ralph Pulsifer and Diana Botsford (James), Cheryl and David Sorrells; good friends, Jonathan Denton and Steve-O; nieces, Sara Mustillo, Kenzleigh Pulsifer, Karslee Sorrells, and Madilyn Brewer; nephew, Ian Mustillo.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.