David Chase PulsiferOctober 2, 1991 - April 15, 2022David Chase Pulsifer of Opelika was born in East Alabama Medical Center on October 2, 1991 and passed away in Auburn on April 15, 2022. He was 30 years old.He attended Union Grove Baptist Church.Chase was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles L. Patterson, Sr. and Mary Jo Patterson.Chase is survived by his father, Joseph Gregory Patterson; mother, Tammy Ann Sorrells (Todd) one daughter, Marley Rayne Pulsifer; brothers, Philip Blake Pulsifer (Casie), Jeremy Sorrells, Shane Brewer (Megan), Shawn Patterson; grandparents, Ralph Pulsifer and Diana Botsford (James), Cheryl and David Sorrells; good friends, Jonathan Denton and Steve-O; nieces, Sara Mustillo, Kenzleigh Pulsifer, Karslee Sorrells, and Madilyn Brewer; nephew, Ian Mustillo.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.Memorial service to be announced at a later date.