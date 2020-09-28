Menu
On September 26, 2020, David Savage, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 69. David was born on June 16, 1951 in Opp, Alabama and later moved to Auburn, Al.

David was a member of Cornerstone Methodist Church. He was very active with many activities. He was a member of Lee County Saddle Club, where he shared his love of horses with his wife, grandchildren and friends. He was a member of Painted Rock HOG Chapter #4737, where he shared his love of riding motorcycles with his wife and friends. David is known by a lot of his friends during his time owning and operating The Mad Hacker. David made a lot of friends as a barber throughout his life and different activities he was involved in.

David is survived by his beloved wife Gail, daughter Leah Barnes (Cody), stepson Greg Thompson (Leigh Ann), grandchildren Hayden Thompson, Bailie Barnes, Trent Thompson, and Brodie Barnes. His sister Linda Johnson (Bobby Jo), sister Peggy Bisbee, sister-in-law Linda Azar (Jimmy) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruel and Flossie Green Savage, sister Rueline Helms, and brother Richard (Butch) Savage.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 29, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 2:00 pm followed by the memorial service at 3:00 pm. Graveside will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Lanett, Al. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Sep
28
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
