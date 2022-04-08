Deborah Denise "Deb" Dankins
September 22, 1964 - April 3, 2022
Graveside service for Deborah Dankins, 57, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Ms. Dankins, who passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 22, 1964 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Anthony (Jessie Jackson) Dankins, Anjelica Dankins, Aneisha Dankins all of Opelika, AL and Martavious (Keshiah) Avery of Lexington, SC; ten grandchildren; mother, Ella Love of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Sandra (Jerome) Ware, Tammy Love and Tonya Morris all of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Isaiah L. Love of Auburn, AL and Dexter Love of Atlanta, GA; two aunts, Inell Guice of Decatur, GA and Louise Pitts of Opelika, AL; two uncles, Charlie (Willie Pearl) Dankins and Grady Love both of Opelika, AL; two great aunts, Mary Anderson of Canton, OH and Queenie Brown of Columbus, GA; one great-uncle, Boazie (Ada) Calvin of Columbus, GA; special friends Tawanda and Michael Marbury of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 8, 2022.