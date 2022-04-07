Mrs. Deborah Crim Davis
Mrs. Deborah Crim Davis, age 70, of Rocky Face, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her home.
Deborah was a member of the Dalton First United Methodist Church and the United Way Women's Leadership Group. She graduated from Judson College in Marion, AL, and attended graduate school at Southwest Texas State University in Seguin, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Stella Marie Crim; sister, Bobby Nelson; mother-in-law, Jennie Mae Davis.
Survivors include her husband, William Derek Davis of Rocky Face, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Nicholas and Ashley Davis of Suwanee, GA, and Ashton and Robin Davis of La Quinta, CA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patti Wood of Marietta, GA, Cindy and Dan Cannon of Opelika, AL, and Jackie Byerly of Simms, AL; grandchildren, Wyatt and Stella Davis, and Bo and Zayla Mae Davis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Nicky and Susan Davis, and Jimmy and Patty Allen; many nieces and nephews also survive.
A Graveside Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mrs. Deborah Crim Davis will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the Dalton First United Methodist Church with Dr. Brian Clark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Dalton First United Methodist Church General Fund (500 S. Thornton Ave. Dalton, GA 30720), or the charity of your choice
.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Deborah Crim Davis.
Peeples Funeral Home, Inc.
Chatsworth, GA 30705 (706) 695-4634
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 7, 2022.