Deckery Reshawn "Lil D" Patterson
2001 - 2021
BORN
2001
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Deckery Reshawn "Lil D" Patterson

August 4, 2001 - December 29, 2021

Funeral service for Deckery Patterson, 20, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at True Deliverance Holiness Church, 936 N. Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 908 Huguley Road, Opelika, AL 36804 Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.

Mr. Patterson, who passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born August 4, 2001, in Lee County, AL.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

Mr. Patterson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Joclegn LaVone Patterson of Opelika, AL; father, Deckery Remond Patterson of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Tiyundra (Marcus) Felton of Birmingham, AL and Tabranecia Patterson of Tuscaloosa, AL; maternal grandparents, James and Mae Singleton of Opelika, AL; paternal grandparents, Marilynne Patterson of Opelika, AL; one niece, Autumn Blu Felton of Birmingham, AL; one aunt, Tammie Patterson of Opelika, AL; six great aunts, Helen Coleman of Syracuse, NY, Mary Preer, Bernice Coleman both Smiths Station, AL, Rosie (John) Griffin of Milledgeville, GA, Debra (Kenneth) Jackson and Connie Holcey both of Opelika, AL; seven great uncles, Sammy (Tina) Coleman, Quintin Coleman (Theresa Collin) of Syracuse, NY, Wilford (Maria) Coleman of Tampa, FL, Leon (Christine) Singleton, Jerry Singleton, Ronnie Singleton all of Opelika, AL and Cedric (Terri) Holcey of Tuskegee, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Jan
6
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
True Deliverance Holiness Church
936 N. Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
Jan
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
True Deliverance Holiness Church
936 N. Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for comfort with precious memories and God's presence to care for you in your loss of Lil "D". Just remember that he will be in our hearts forever and truly missed. Condolences from Wenford Coleman and Family
Wenford Coleman
January 6, 2022
Praying for the Family
Katrena Coleman Turner
January 6, 2022
Jocelyn - I'm praying for your comfort through Gods' love as you mourn at this time. Keep your babys' smile and love in your heart and memories.
Angela Debrow-Alexander
January 5, 2022
Sharon Moss
January 5, 2022
