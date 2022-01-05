Deckery Reshawn "Lil D" Patterson
August 4, 2001 - December 29, 2021
Funeral service for Deckery Patterson, 20, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at True Deliverance Holiness Church, 936 N. Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 908 Huguley Road, Opelika, AL 36804 Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.
Mr. Patterson, who passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born August 4, 2001, in Lee County, AL.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
Mr. Patterson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Joclegn LaVone Patterson of Opelika, AL; father, Deckery Remond Patterson of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Tiyundra (Marcus) Felton of Birmingham, AL and Tabranecia Patterson of Tuscaloosa, AL; maternal grandparents, James and Mae Singleton of Opelika, AL; paternal grandparents, Marilynne Patterson of Opelika, AL; one niece, Autumn Blu Felton of Birmingham, AL; one aunt, Tammie Patterson of Opelika, AL; six great aunts, Helen Coleman of Syracuse, NY, Mary Preer, Bernice Coleman both Smiths Station, AL, Rosie (John) Griffin of Milledgeville, GA, Debra (Kenneth) Jackson and Connie Holcey both of Opelika, AL; seven great uncles, Sammy (Tina) Coleman, Quintin Coleman (Theresa Collin) of Syracuse, NY, Wilford (Maria) Coleman of Tampa, FL, Leon (Christine) Singleton, Jerry Singleton, Ronnie Singleton all of Opelika, AL and Cedric (Terri) Holcey of Tuskegee, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 5, 2022.