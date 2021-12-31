Della Mae Brooks Jordan
January 9, 1961 - December 26, 2021
Graveside service for Della Jordan, 60, of Opelika, AL will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Garden Hill Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Michael Ferguson will officiate.
Mrs. Jordan, who passed away, Sunday, December 26, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born January 9, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 31, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Stoney Jordan of Opelika, AL, three daughters, LaTorea Brooks of Hazel Green, AL, Niah Lilly and Airreal Lilly both of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Dorothy Brooks of Opelika, AL, Amanda Wilson-Chaney (Timothy) of Montgomery, AL, Diane Lilly-Russaw (Christopher) of Bartow, FL and Patricia Allen (Timothy) of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Walter Brooks, Ronnie Brooks, Ronnie Lilly (Takeila) of Opelika, AL and Theodore Wilson (Sylvia) of Manteca, CA; one grandson, Peyton Lilly of Opelika, AL; two uncles, Braymond Brooks of Opelika, AL and Willie (Anita) Brooks of Alexander City, AL; sister-in-law, Daphne (Jeffery) Farley of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Rex (Brenda) Jordan of Hurtsboro, AL and Tony Jordan of Opelika, AL; nieces and nephews, Mario, Antonio, Whitney, LaKeita, La'Sheeka, Kelcey, Haley, Khyiera, Theodore III, Rashad, Shambriah, TyQuetta, Keondra, LaShowdra, Mykel, and Mason; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 31, 2021.