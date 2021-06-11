Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
DeMario Franhez "Dondotta" Hardnett
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
DeMario Franhez "Dondotta" Hardnett

July 7, 1981 - June 7, 2021

Graveside service for DeMario Hardnett, 39, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 West View Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.

Mr. Hardnett, who passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 7, 1981 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Hardnett will be Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Dorothy Jean Hardnett of Auburn, AL; daughter, Janiah Menefield of Opelika, AL; three step-children, Tiffany Huntly, Jasmine Huntly and Javonte Chambers all of Opelika, AL; granddaughter, Bella Ivelisse Menefield of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Daphene (Montavious) Hardnett and Shanta Hardnett both of Auburn, AL; one brother, Demarcus Wisdom of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Catherine Terrell, Rosa Welch both of Loachapoka, AL and Eva Hardnett of Auburn, AL; five uncles, Johnny Parker, Charlie Parker of Auburn, AL, Lorenzo Hardnett of Notasulga, AL, Earl (Joann) Wisdom of Lexington, SC and William (Mary Ann) Wisdom of Opelika, AL; special companion, Tanilla Wright of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Montavious Spinks of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pine Level Cemetery
4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss
Lisa
Other
June 18, 2021
It's so hard to believe that you're gone, I will forever cherish the memories and fun we had back in the days. Sending love to the family
Kizmet Dinkins
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results