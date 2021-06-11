DeMario Franhez "Dondotta" Hardnett
July 7, 1981 - June 7, 2021
Graveside service for DeMario Hardnett, 39, of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 West View Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Mr. Hardnett, who passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 7, 1981 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Hardnett will be Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Dorothy Jean Hardnett of Auburn, AL; daughter, Janiah Menefield of Opelika, AL; three step-children, Tiffany Huntly, Jasmine Huntly and Javonte Chambers all of Opelika, AL; granddaughter, Bella Ivelisse Menefield of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Daphene (Montavious) Hardnett and Shanta Hardnett both of Auburn, AL; one brother, Demarcus Wisdom of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Catherine Terrell, Rosa Welch both of Loachapoka, AL and Eva Hardnett of Auburn, AL; five uncles, Johnny Parker, Charlie Parker of Auburn, AL, Lorenzo Hardnett of Notasulga, AL, Earl (Joann) Wisdom of Lexington, SC and William (Mary Ann) Wisdom of Opelika, AL; special companion, Tanilla Wright of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Montavious Spinks of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 11, 2021.