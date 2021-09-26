Demetric Lemon "Big Boy" Frazier
August 13, 1982 - September 18, 2021
Graveside service for Demetric Frazier, 39, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 Highway 29 South, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Thomas Brown, Pastor and Reverend Kartavious Key, Eulogist.
Mr. Frazier, who passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born August 13, 1982, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Vera Frazier of Waverly, AL; devoted companion, Shayla Ezell of Opelika, AL; two children, Landon Ezell and Dylan Ezell both of Opelika, AL; grandmother, Edna Avery of Waverly, AL; one sister, Shambria Frazier of Waverly, AL; eight uncles, Joseph Frazier of Waverly, AL, Jessie (Sheree) Frazier, Marvin Crowder both of Auburn, AL, Eddie (Michelle) Pitts of Opelika, AL, Richard Turk of Syracuse, NY, Ralph (Shirley) Crowder of Loachapoka, AL, Milford Crowder of Birmingham, AL and Fletcher (Teresa) Crowder of Crossville, TN; five aunts, Angela (Christopher) Crusoe of Selma, AL, Wendy Jones, Sandy Jones both of Auburn, AL, Rachel Durr of Loachapoka, AL and Bertha Webb of Opelika, AL; two uncles, Robert (Betty) Dowdell of Auburn, AL and Edward Dowdell of Loachapoka, AL; one great uncle, George "Buster" Frazier of Notasulga, AL; one great aunt, Helen Key of Tuskegee, AL; two god-sisters, Tamarrah (Scott) Hardnett and Tawanna Patrick both of Opelika, AL; two nieces, My'Kierra Frazier and Victoria Frazier both of Waverly, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 26, 2021.