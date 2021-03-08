Denise Renee Wilson Spivey
Graveside service for Denise Spivey, 40, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon (CST), Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Salem Chapel A.M.E Church Cemetery, 57 Lee Road 254, Salem, AL 36874, Reverend William Drummond will officiate.
Mrs. Spivey, who passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Opelika, Alabama, was born May31, 1980 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Spivey will be Monday, March 8, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (CST)
She leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Kimbonita Wilson of Salem, AL; two children, Raphael M. Browning Jr. and Ra'Khell K. Browning both of Opelika, AL; grandparent, Virginia (Jerry) Carr of Salem, AL; one niece, Briana Renee Wilson of Smiths, AL; one nephew, Randarius Wilson of Brooksville, FL; nine aunts, Mary Canty of Smiths, AL, Rose Luke of Salem, AL, Glenda Chatmon of Lake City, FL, Henrietta Stubbs of Smiths, AL, Bobbie Nell Morris of Phenix City, AL, Rudine Woodyard of LaGrange, GA, Juanita (Bryant) Tolbert, Audrey Wilson and Shirley Fitzpatrick all of Opelika, AL; six uncles, Douglas Jones of Cuthbert, GA, Morris Jones, Milton Wilson, Jr., Alton Luke all of Salem, AL, Loyd Jones and Tyrone(Valerie) Turner both of Opelika, AL; a special friend, Allah Smith of Valley, AL; a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 8, 2021.