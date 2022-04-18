Depreist "Dee" Alvis
May 1, 1944 - April 12, 2022
Graveside service for Depreist Alvis, 77, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Bishop Johnny Hill will officiate.
Mr. Alvis, who passed away, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born May 1, 1944 in Lee County.
Public viewing will be Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Stella Alvis; six sons, Victor (Hattie) Alvis of Opelika, AL, Bobby Milner (Sharon) of Eatonton, GA, Darion Swain (Estelle) of Buckhead, GA, Jeffery Milner (Heather) of Jackson, MI and Tony (Kimberly) Milner of LaGrange, GA; special grandson as a son, Dontarius Swain of Opelika, AL; three daughters, Barbara (Benjamin) Turpin of Phenix City, AL, Jacqueline (Norman) Pitts of Loachapoka, AL and Traci (Marcus) Jefferson of Newnan, GA; special grandniece as a daughter, Aubrey Collier of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Linda Carlisle, Gloria Harris, Patricia Ann Ingram all of Opelika, AL, Dorothy Jean Nelson of Indianapolis, IN; one brother, Levi (Jacqueline) Dowdell of Opelika, AL; five sisters-in-law, Daisy Alvis of Cusseta, AL, Fannie Young (Tommy) of Cusseta, AL, Dorothy (Anthony) Farley, Georgia Bell Swain, and Linda (Willie) Hitchcock all of Eatonton, GA; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Melody) Swain of Charleston, SC and Robert Swain (Dosia) of Shiloam, GA; seven special and devoted friends, Cecil Trimble, Mose Todd, Jerry Barnes, Bishop Johnny Hill, Kathy Lewis, Patricia Avery and Patricia Denton all of Opelika, AL; forty-two grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 18, 2022.