Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Derek Danyell "DMO" Moore
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Derek Danyell "DMO" Moore

March 14, 1978 - September 18, 2021

Public viewing for Derek Moore, 43, of Opelika, AL, will be from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801. (Face Mask Required)

Mr. Moore, who passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Tuskegee, AL, was born March 14, 1978, in Macon County, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Tamika Harper Moore of Opelika, AL; six children, Derek Moore, Jr., Dontavious Philpot, Emari Moore, A'Lynnye D. Moore, D'Morie K. Moore and Jacob K. Vaughn; two sisters, Allison Hoffman (Martavius) Grant of Tuskegee, AL and Cassandra Hoffman (William) Flennoy of Auburn, AL; six brothers, Michael White of Clearwater, FL, Ludie (Latricia) Hoffman of Montgomery, AL, Kelvin Hoffman of Tuskegee, AL, Alvin (VaLeisha) Hoffman of Montgomery, AL, Thaddeus (Margueesia) Hoffman of Montgomery, AL and Carlton Hoffman of Ohio, two aunts, Velma Moore and Lola Hoffman (Lawrence) Singleton; one uncle, Ernest W. Moore; mother-in-law, Gloria Harper (Frank Sparks) of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters-in-law, Anqunetta Harper and Ashley Harper; one brother-in-law, Herbert Harper; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.