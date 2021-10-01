Derek Danyell "DMO" Moore
March 14, 1978 - September 18, 2021
Public viewing for Derek Moore, 43, of Opelika, AL, will be from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801. (Face Mask Required)
Mr. Moore, who passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Tuskegee, AL, was born March 14, 1978, in Macon County, Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Tamika Harper Moore of Opelika, AL; six children, Derek Moore, Jr., Dontavious Philpot, Emari Moore, A'Lynnye D. Moore, D'Morie K. Moore and Jacob K. Vaughn; two sisters, Allison Hoffman (Martavius) Grant of Tuskegee, AL and Cassandra Hoffman (William) Flennoy of Auburn, AL; six brothers, Michael White of Clearwater, FL, Ludie (Latricia) Hoffman of Montgomery, AL, Kelvin Hoffman of Tuskegee, AL, Alvin (VaLeisha) Hoffman of Montgomery, AL, Thaddeus (Margueesia) Hoffman of Montgomery, AL and Carlton Hoffman of Ohio, two aunts, Velma Moore and Lola Hoffman (Lawrence) Singleton; one uncle, Ernest W. Moore; mother-in-law, Gloria Harper (Frank Sparks) of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters-in-law, Anqunetta Harper and Ashley Harper; one brother-in-law, Herbert Harper; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.