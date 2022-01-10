Menu
Dessie B. "Boot" Baker Jr.
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Dessie B. "Boot" Baker, Jr.

January 9, 1957 - January 6, 2022

Graveside service for Dessie Baker, 64, of Salem, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Creekstand Freewill Non-Denominational Church Cemetery, 672 Lee Road 40, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate.

Mr. Baker, who passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born January 9, 1957 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Monday, January 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Lurline Baker of Salem, AL; two children, Yolanda (Jerry) McCullough and Tony (Ja-Nita) Baker both of Opelika, AL; twelve grandchildren, Dan'Nychia (Joseph) Cobb, Michael Richardson, Isymn Moore, Lee Strickland (Chaine), Ton'yae (Derrin) Harris-Brown, Marissa Strickland, Keyara Baker, Taariq Whitlock, Ashlee Whitlock, Toniya Baker, Adriana Baker and Matthew Baker; seven great grandchildren, Kennedi Williams, Josiah Cobb, Javan Cobb, Makai Strickland, McKenna Strickland, D'mir Harris-Brown and Ezekial Whitlock; daughter-in-law, Gabrielle Baker of Schenectady, NY; one sister, Bernice (James) Patrick of Salem, AL; two brothers, Byron (Linda) Baker of Opelika, AL and Edward Baker of Salem, AL; one uncle, Albert Williams; mother-in-law, Mary Ethel Williams of Salem, AL; devoted brother-in-law, Rozell (Sandra) Hugley of Valley, AL; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Lester) Dallas, Bobbie Nell (Willie) Phillips and Mae (Robert) Davis all of Salem, AL; brother-in-law, Travis (Crystal) Tables of Salem, AL; god-son, Frederick (Zalenka) Lewis of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Jan
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Creekstand Freewill Non-Denominational Church Cemetery
672 Lee Road 40, Opelika, AL
