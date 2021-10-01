Menu
Dexter Johnson
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Dexter Johnson

Graveside service for Mr. Dexter Johnson, 51, of Valley, AL will be held at 1:00 pm (cst) Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 677 Hughley Road; Opelika, AL 36804. Rev. Ronald L. Golden will officiate.

Mr. Johnson passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board. In 1989, he graduated from Beauregard High School. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Hazel Adkins Johnson.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm (cst) face covering required.

He is survived by: his father, Ronnie (Joyce) Johnson of Opelika, AL; five children, Jasmine Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN, Ashley Johnson and Amber Johnson both of Auburn, AL, Monica Johnson of Columbus, GA and Lilley Johnson of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Mari Ja'marious Cole, Ivory Stinson, and Trinity Stanley; four siblings, Brigitta Longino of Auburn, AL, Angee Faye (Eddie) Rogers of Carlisle, PA, Ronnie Johnson, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Jackson Allen Johnson, II of Opelika, AL; his maternal grandmother, Vera Adkins of Opelika, AL; a host of aunts and uncles; several nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
677 Hughley Road, Opelika, AL
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest condolences to the Johnson family. Dexter was funny and we have treasured memories of him growing up in Rising Star Baptist church. Rest in peace, brother.
Kelvin L Sims
Friend
October 21, 2021
May the beautiful memories of Dexter comfort you in days ahead. He will be missed Mary Williams and family
Mary R Williams
Family
October 1, 2021
I will always remember Dexter as a fun-loving kid with a "big" smile and having a "true love for having a good time". Sanford Middle School knew Dexter was present!
Angela Debrow-Alexander
October 1, 2021
