Dexter JohnsonGraveside service for Mr. Dexter Johnson, 51, of Valley, AL will be held at 1:00 pm (cst) Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 677 Hughley Road; Opelika, AL 36804. Rev. Ronald L. Golden will officiate.Mr. Johnson passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board. In 1989, he graduated from Beauregard High School. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Hazel Adkins Johnson.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm (cst) face covering required.He is survived by: his father, Ronnie (Joyce) Johnson of Opelika, AL; five children, Jasmine Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN, Ashley Johnson and Amber Johnson both of Auburn, AL, Monica Johnson of Columbus, GA and Lilley Johnson of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Mari Ja'marious Cole, Ivory Stinson, and Trinity Stanley; four siblings, Brigitta Longino of Auburn, AL, Angee Faye (Eddie) Rogers of Carlisle, PA, Ronnie Johnson, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Jackson Allen Johnson, II of Opelika, AL; his maternal grandmother, Vera Adkins of Opelika, AL; a host of aunts and uncles; several nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.