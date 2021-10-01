Dimite W. "DeDe" Ward
October 27, 1976 - September 23, 2021
Graveside service for Dimite Ward, 44, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Greater Bethelpore Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5757 Lee Road 179, Salem, Alabama 36874, Reverend Tony Ward will officiate.
Mrs. Ward, who passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born October 27, 1976, in Lee County, Alabama.
There will be no public viewing.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Derrie Ward of Opelika, AL; four children, Brandon Young, Ladarriuas Ward, Damian Ward and DeVontae Cotton all of Tuscaloosa, AL; two sisters, Nikki Avery and Sheniece Avery both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Ezalfosale Avery of Opelika, AL; god-sister, Christine Taylor of Smiths, AL; one aunt, Lorane Walker of Smiths, AL; two uncles, James (Berna) Walters of Birmingham, AL and Nathaniel Thomas of Smiths, AL; mother-in-law, Zola Prince of Tuscaloosa, AL; two sisters-in-law, Helen Ward and Audrey Ward; four brothers-in-law, Reverend Tony (Jennifer) Ward of Huntsville, AL, Don Ward, John (Prudane) Ward and Willie Ward all of Tuscaloosa, AL; special cousins, Marketta Gary of Raeford, NC, Levy Walker of Birmingham, AL and Felix Thomas of Smiths, AL; two devoted friends, Nicole Bass of Phenix City, AL and Casey Goodrun of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.