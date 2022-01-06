Menu
Donald W. "Db" Baubles
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Lee-Scott Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Donald W. "DB" Baubles

February 13, 1946 - December 19, 2021

Donald W. Baubles (known to many as DB) was born on February 13, 1946, in Newark, NJ, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, after a courageous battle against Parkinson's disease. DB was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Sr. and Helen, his brother Peter Jr., and his nephew Colin. DB is survived by his wife of 50 years Ellen, his sons: Flint (Lindsee), Joseph, Peter (Amanda), and his seven Grandchildren Ryan, Alana, Alexus, Collin, McCarlee, Jace, and Camelia.

DB was a lifelong educator, coach, and mentor. DB's teaching and coaching career began in 1968, at Heritage Junior High School in Livingston, NJ. The majority of DB's career as a professional educator and coach (1980 till his retirement in 2006) was at Randolph (NJ) High and Middle Schools. Following retirement, DB and Ellen moved to Auburn, AL. In 2008, DB became the head soccer coach for Lee-Scott Academy.

DB's genuine joys in life were the moments he spent with his wife, his three sons, his seven grandchildren, and his extended family. DB was a man who would give his all to anyone, at any time, friend, or stranger. To be loved by DB was to know the feeling of truly unconditional love.

Full obituary may be found on the Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home website.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5pm-7pm @ Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11am @ Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home, followed by a Burial Service @ Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

In Memory of Donald W Baubles, his family asks donations to be made in his name to:

Hospice Angels Foundation;

c/o of Bethany House

1171 Gatewood Dr Bldg. 100, Auburn, AL 36830-1829

and/or The Michael J. Fox Foundation to find a cure for Parkinson's disease

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
DB was one of the finest men I've ever known in my 62 years on this planet. He will be missed greatly by our entire family. Have a Hot Damn with Dave for us all.
Rick Pavek
Friend
January 6, 2022
