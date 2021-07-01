Menu
Donald Gibbs
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Donald Gibbs

September 11, 1952 - June 28, 2021

Donald Gibbs of Opelika was born to the late Leonard Cleveland Gibbs, Sr. and Agnes Smith Gibbs on September 11, 1952 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 28, 2021. He was 68 years old.

He is survived by his wife Pamela C. Gibbs; daughter, Jessica Byrd (Calvin), and Bonita Morales (David); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Georgia Decker, Marion Olsen (Dick), Connie Moore (Gary); brother, Mark Gibbs (Belinda), and former wife, Teresa Olsen.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Graveside service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:30 CDT at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Jul
2
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
AL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.