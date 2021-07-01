Donald GibbsSeptember 11, 1952 - June 28, 2021Donald Gibbs of Opelika was born to the late Leonard Cleveland Gibbs, Sr. and Agnes Smith Gibbs on September 11, 1952 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on June 28, 2021. He was 68 years old.He is survived by his wife Pamela C. Gibbs; daughter, Jessica Byrd (Calvin), and Bonita Morales (David); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Georgia Decker, Marion Olsen (Dick), Connie Moore (Gary); brother, Mark Gibbs (Belinda), and former wife, Teresa Olsen.Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.Graveside service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:30 CDT at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.