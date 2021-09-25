Menu
Donald L. Herring
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC
Donald L. Herring

November 16, 1939 - September 20, 2021

Donald (Don) Lamar Herring, age 81, of Dadeville, Alabama passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Donnie was born November 16, 1939 on the family farm in Lee County, Alabama.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Phipps Herring, son Stanley Mark, parents Otis and Leila Herring, two brothers (Otis Jr. and Thurston) and one sister (Francis). He is survived by his son Steven, granddaughters Carrie, Jasmine and Lydia, great granddaughter Annabelle, his brother Robert, and Sister Nina.

Don graduated from Auburn University in 1961 and began his career with the Lockheed aerospace company as Design Engineer on the C141 and then as Senior Engineer on the C5 aircraft. He earned his Masters Degree in Industrial Management at Georgia Tech in 1979. During his 39-year career with Lockheed, he guided the development of the F-22 Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) aircraft for 11 years. In 1987, Don was assigned Chief Engineer of the ATF at the Skunk Works in Burbank, California. He also testified before congress on behalf of the project. Don finished his career with Lockheed-Martin in 2000 as Vice President of Engineering.

In 2006, he was invited to accept the Collier Trophy, one of the nation's most prestigious prizes for aeronautical development, on behalf of the Lockheed Team for the F-22 ATF project.

In his retirement, one of Don's greatest joys was hosting family reunions at their home on Lake Martin. He will be remembered by family and friends as intelligent, loving, kind, and humble.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care in Pittsboro, North Carolina

To share thoughts with the family, visit Brown-Wynne Funeral Home Cary, NC

Brown-Wynne

200 SE Maynard Rd, Cary NC 27511
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 25, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.