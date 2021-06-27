Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald "Foots" Williams
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Donald "Foots" Williams

September 21, 1956 - June 22, 2021

Funeral service for Don Williams, 64, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Elder James Q. Smith will officiate.

Mr. Williams, who passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born September 21, 1956, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Williams will be Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Memories of his life will be forever cherished by: six children, Shelia A. Bryant of Tuskegee, AL, Donna M. Gray, Takila L. Cook both of Opelika, AL, Rhonda A. Cook of Covington, GA, Derrick O. Torrence of Fairburn, GA and Michael McWilliams (Rita Nelson) of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Mack Williams of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, Ta'Kiaus C. McGhee, Amaurius N. Bryant, Lilah J. Bailey, Artay'viaus J. Avery all of Covington, GA, Michael W. Bryant, Jr., Michaela S. Bryant both of Tuskegee, AL, Jabari N. Perry, Jalyn N. Dawson both of Opelika, AL, and Jania V. Torrence of Fairburn, GA; three great-grandchildren, Kyceson N. Meadows, Amaura N. Wright and Madison Bryant all of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Johnny Frank Gibson of Opelika, AL; nine cousins as siblings, Janice (Richard) Jemison of Lithonia, GA, Sharon (Dwight) Jones of Newnan, GA, Cynthia (Sherman) Butler, Ann (Derrick) Deans, Debra (David) Boome, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Polite, Lenzy Hodge, Jr., Wesley C. (Saundra) Hodge and Derek (Cassandra) Hodge all of Leesburg, FL; family friends, the Ivey Family; his Oak Park Family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.