Donald "Foots" Williams
September 21, 1956 - June 22, 2021
Funeral service for Don Williams, 64, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Elder James Q. Smith will officiate.
Mr. Williams, who passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born September 21, 1956, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Williams will be Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Memories of his life will be forever cherished by: six children, Shelia A. Bryant of Tuskegee, AL, Donna M. Gray, Takila L. Cook both of Opelika, AL, Rhonda A. Cook of Covington, GA, Derrick O. Torrence of Fairburn, GA and Michael McWilliams (Rita Nelson) of Birmingham, AL; one brother, Mack Williams of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, Ta'Kiaus C. McGhee, Amaurius N. Bryant, Lilah J. Bailey, Artay'viaus J. Avery all of Covington, GA, Michael W. Bryant, Jr., Michaela S. Bryant both of Tuskegee, AL, Jabari N. Perry, Jalyn N. Dawson both of Opelika, AL, and Jania V. Torrence of Fairburn, GA; three great-grandchildren, Kyceson N. Meadows, Amaura N. Wright and Madison Bryant all of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Johnny Frank Gibson of Opelika, AL; nine cousins as siblings, Janice (Richard) Jemison of Lithonia, GA, Sharon (Dwight) Jones of Newnan, GA, Cynthia (Sherman) Butler, Ann (Derrick) Deans, Debra (David) Boome, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Polite, Lenzy Hodge, Jr., Wesley C. (Saundra) Hodge and Derek (Cassandra) Hodge all of Leesburg, FL; family friends, the Ivey Family; his Oak Park Family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 27, 2021.