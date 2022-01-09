Donda Doreen Whidden Hurst
October 25, 1961 - January 1, 2022
Memorial service for Donda Hurst, 60, of Valley, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (EST), January 9, 2022, at Redemption, 3975 US 29 N, Opelika, AL 36804.
Mrs. Hurst, who passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 25, 1961 in Georgia.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, David L. (Nikki) Hurst II and Davonda Hurst (Christopher Habin) both of Coolidge, GA; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Dale Baker (Michael Hurst) and Kay (Jaime) Cotney; one brother, Ricky Whidden; a special niece, Sherry Adams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 9, 2022.