Donda Doreen Whidden Hurst
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Donda Doreen Whidden Hurst

October 25, 1961 - January 1, 2022

Memorial service for Donda Hurst, 60, of Valley, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (EST), January 9, 2022, at Redemption, 3975 US 29 N, Opelika, AL 36804.

Mrs. Hurst, who passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 25, 1961 in Georgia.

She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, David L. (Nikki) Hurst II and Davonda Hurst (Christopher Habin) both of Coolidge, GA; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Dale Baker (Michael Hurst) and Kay (Jaime) Cotney; one brother, Ricky Whidden; a special niece, Sherry Adams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Redemption
3975 US 29 N, Opelika, AL
