Mrs. Donna LongFebruary 9, 1952 - March 9, 2021Donna Long, 69, of Opelika, lost her battle with Pancreatic cancer Tuesday, March 9th at the Bethany House. She graduated from Beauregard High School and was retired from Ampex Corp. after 30 plus years of work. She loved Auburn Football, spending time with her family and friends and she loved all animals. Especially her 2 Australian Shepherds, Casey and Mollie, which now she can be reunited with.Donna was preceded in death by her husband Gary Long; father Dozier Norton; mother Jean Norton and sister Barbara Jenkins.Survivors include her son Jeff Arant of Opelika; sisters Becky Harper (Harold) of Opelika, Debbie Neese of Opelika, Beth Bell (Mike) of Opelika and Kristi Norton of Opelika, 7 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; and 2 great-great nephews. She is also survived by 3 very special people who have been there for her and her family during her battle with cancer: her bonus sister of 30 plus years Tawana Trawick (Darrell) and 2 very special friends Mary Jackson and Deanna Hall.A visitation will be held Friday, March 12th from 1:00 until 3:00 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery with Michael Rodgers officiating.