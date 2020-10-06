Donna S. "Ninnie" GriffinMay 4, 1949 - October 3, 2020Donna S. "Ninnie" Griffin of Oak Bowery, Alabama was born to the late Mellie Louise Woodham and the late Paul Silas Simmons on May 4, 1949 in Phenix City, Alabama and passed into the hands of our Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.Before retiring, Donna worked in information management systems training and consulting. Prior to this, she worked at Ampex Corp. in Opelika, AL. and at Auburn University. Donna graduated from Opelika High School class of '67.Donna was a devoted wife of 30 years married to Michael L. Griffin. They lived in Oak Bowery, Alabama. Donna loved nothing more than to spend time providing for her family with unending love and kindness. Donna was passionate about researching family history. She devoted countless hours to genealogy helping family, and friends explore and document their ancestors. Donna became a member of the UDC as a result of her family history research. Donna loved her country and what the American Flag stood for. Donna loved her family reunions, taking road trips researching and exploring all along the way. Donna and Mike enjoyed spending family time together at their Lake Martin home with their family enjoying lake burgers, floating in the water, and sunset boat cruises. They especially loved vacationing together at their favorite place in Kauai, HI and going to St. Patrick's Day parades across the country. Donna lived life to the fullest, always putting the wants and needs of others ahead of her own. Donna was talented in many ways and had a very creative mind. Ninnie always seemed to know the right thing to do and was the guiding light for her family. Donna inspired us all to be better people loving and caring for family first and foremost in our daily lives. Although Ninnie has departed this world, her spirit lives on in our daily lives, watching over and loving all of us forever.Donna was preceded in death by Jerry Alan Simpkins; father-in-law, Francis L. Griffin; and beloved pet dog, Norm.Donna is survived by her husband of 30 years, Michael L. "Pap" Griffin; sons, Robert Paul Simpkins, and Stephen "Alan" Simpkins; grandchildren, Natalie Simpkins, Mallory Simpkins, Marin Simpkins, Lance Dennis, Rachel Randall (Thomas); beloved pet dog, Ash; mother-in-law, Anne B. Griffin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at 1801 Frederick Rd. Opelika, AL. 36801 phone number- 334-745-4667.Graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am with Minister Jim Pierce officiating in Opelika, AL.Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations be made to Opelika Grows "O Grows" (P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL. 36803). Outgrows is a community garden and farmers market dedicated to providing locally sourced food and fighting food insecurity in Lee County.