Donnie McKissic, Sr.
February 15, 1960 - October 17, 2020
Graveside service for Donnie McKissic, 60, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Anthony McKissic, Eulogist.
Mr. McKissic, who passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 15, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. McKissic will be Fri., October 23, 2020, from 4 pm – 6 pm.
Survivors include: four children, Richard (Delicia) McKissic, Sr. of Albany, GA, Donnie McKissic, Jr. of Opelika, AL, Pastor Anthony (Liana) McKissic of Palmetto, GA and Latoya (Tony) Lowe of Shorter, AL; five sisters, Ruthie McKissic, Alesia (Elder Calvin) Patrick, Bertha Trammell all of Auburn, AL, Cynthia (Michael) Whatley of Opelika, AL and Evette (Randy) Echols of Tuscaloosa, AL; twelve grandchildren; devoted friends and Cousins, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert, Pastor Mitchell, Sandra McKissic, Morris Jenkins, Lieutenant Morris and Calvin Jenkins; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 23, 2020.