Ms. Doris Phillips
December 5, 1952 - March 2, 2021
Ms. Doris Phillips, 89, of Camp Hill died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham, AL. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, March 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).
Ms. Phillips is survived by one son: Eric Phillips, LaGrange, GA; two daughters: Valerie Phillips, Camp Hill and Hope (Dewayne) Ware, Valley; three grandchildren: Quantavious Ware and Quashonda Ware both of Valley and Quanisha Ware, Auburn; two great grandchildren; four brothers: L.C. Combs, Lanett, Willie C. Phillips, Bobby Lee Phillips and David Phillips all of LaFayette; five sisters: Mae Emma Vines, Marie Phillips and Debra Phillips all of LaFayette Linda (Denard) Burnett, Tallassee and Doris Fay (Willie) Brown, Valley and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 8, 2021.