Doris Phillips
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Ms. Doris Phillips

December 5, 1952 - March 2, 2021

Ms. Doris Phillips, 89, of Camp Hill died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham, AL. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, March 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Ms. Phillips is survived by one son: Eric Phillips, LaGrange, GA; two daughters: Valerie Phillips, Camp Hill and Hope (Dewayne) Ware, Valley; three grandchildren: Quantavious Ware and Quashonda Ware both of Valley and Quanisha Ware, Auburn; two great grandchildren; four brothers: L.C. Combs, Lanett, Willie C. Phillips, Bobby Lee Phillips and David Phillips all of LaFayette; five sisters: Mae Emma Vines, Marie Phillips and Debra Phillips all of LaFayette Linda (Denard) Burnett, Tallassee and Doris Fay (Willie) Brown, Valley and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW, Lafayette, AL
Mar
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery
LaFayette, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
