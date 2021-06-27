Doris Wheeler SouthersJanuary 11, 1930 - June 23, 2021Mrs. Doris Wheeler Southers (91) passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. She was born January 11,1930 in Chambers County.Mrs. Southers had been a resident of Opelika, Alabama for most of her life where she was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She retired in 1984 from East Alabama Medical Center after 32 years of service as an RN. She is memorialized at EAMC for creating the Recovery Room Unit from scratch and serving as the Recovery Room Supervisor for 27 years.Doris was preceded in death by her parents Charles Wheeler and Gladys Lindsey Wheeler, her husband William Lee "Bill" Southers, and daughter Laurie Leigh Southers (Warner) Williams.Her survivors include Son-In-Law William Warner Williams Jr., grandchildren Lindsey Leigh Pickren (Robert) Colvin, Adam Layfield Pickren, Mary Margaret "Maggie" Williams, and William Warner "Bo" Williams III, great grandchildren Junah Leigh Colvin, Evelyn Marie "Evie" Colvin, and Rhett Kimble Colvin, and longtime caretaker Jo Ann Yancey.Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM in the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, AL. Jeffcoat-Trant is directing.