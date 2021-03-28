Dorothy Alice Sherwood BevardApril 27, 1928 - March 19, 2021Dorothy (Dot) Alice Sherwood Bevard of Camellia Place in Auburn, Alabama, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on March 19, 2021.She was born on April 27, 1928 to Francis and Helen Sherwood in Mineola, New York. Then at age eight she moved to Galesburg, Illinois to live with her grandpa and grandma Sherwood and graduated from Galesburg High School in 1947.In 1948 she married Floyd (Bud) Bevard. She was the loving mother to five children, Cynthia, Alan, Beth, Deana and Gene. She raised her children in Abingdon, Illinois and Galesburg, Illinois from 1948 to 1973.Dot had a passion for researching her family's genealogy. She loved her family and was a dedicated wife and mother. Her favorite pets were her cats. She loved reading and listening to classical and Christian music. She instilled her love for music and art in all 5 of her children. Dot had a strong Christian faith. After trusting the Lord as her Savior on Oct 12, 1968, she invested her life in supporting many church ministries. She displayed her creative talents working for the Abingdon Argus newspaper and with her involvement in community service. Dot had a good sense of humor, a warm infectious smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit.Dot and Bud moved to Colorado in 1973 where they lived in Arvada and later in Thornton. In Colorado she was a member of the Early Mustang Club with her husband Bud, and she volunteered at the Children's Hospital Colorado. In June of 2018, Dot and Bud relocated to Auburn, Alabama. She attended Church of the Highlands with her family and met wonderful Christian friends at Camellia Place.Dot was predeceased by her parents and sister Shirley Shaw; half-brother John Pagano and half-sister Ruth Knapp.She is survived by her husband Floyd (Bud) of Auburn, Alabama; a daughter Cynthia Peterson (Michael) Peterson of Oberlin, Kansas; Alan (Leigh) Bevard in Auburn, Alabama; Elizabeth (Jim) Heckel of Loveland, Colorado; Deana (Curtis) Austin of Melbourne, Florida and Gene Bevard of Melbourne, Florida and her eleven grandchildren, Zak, Jesse, Caleb, Aaron, Alana, Aimee, Nate, Cade, Cody, Luke and Kerri and her fourteen great-grandchildren.Dot's family will be holding a private celebration of life. Condolences may be sent to commemorate Dot's life to Floyd Bevard 1171 Gatewood Dr. Apt 225A, Auburn AL 36830 or donate to Church of the Highlands College Fund in honor of Dot Bevard.