Dorothy Gayle Davis
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL
Dorothy Gayle Davis

October 1, 1939 - December 7, 2020

Dorothy Gayle Davis, 81, of Montgomery, died on Monday, December 7, 2020, at her home. Graveside services will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Little Texas Cemetery with Rev. Julie Hare officiating. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband Fred Eugene Davis, her son Fred Eugene Davis, Jr., and her parents William and Myra Jenkins. She is survived by her son Mark Allen Davis, her aunt Naomi Davis, and her nephew Sidney John Davis. Mrs. Davis was a member of First United Methodist Church in Montgomery where she was a member of the UMW for over 40 years. She was also an avid flower show judge.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Little Texas Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Corbitts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Corbitts Funeral Home.
Mark-I am so sorry for your loss. Gayle was a wonderful person and will be missed!
Mary Ruth Davis Smith
December 10, 2020
