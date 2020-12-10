Dorothy Gayle DavisOctober 1, 1939 - December 7, 2020Dorothy Gayle Davis, 81, of Montgomery, died on Monday, December 7, 2020, at her home. Graveside services will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Little Texas Cemetery with Rev. Julie Hare officiating. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband Fred Eugene Davis, her son Fred Eugene Davis, Jr., and her parents William and Myra Jenkins. She is survived by her son Mark Allen Davis, her aunt Naomi Davis, and her nephew Sidney John Davis. Mrs. Davis was a member of First United Methodist Church in Montgomery where she was a member of the UMW for over 40 years. She was also an avid flower show judge.