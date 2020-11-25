Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Mae Rowell Maddox
Dorothy Mae Rowell Maddox

Graveside service for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Rowell Maddox, 90, of Waverly, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Perry Macon will officiate.

Mrs. Maddox passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and was a Missionary. Mrs. Maddox held membership with Bozeman Pride Chapter #809 OES.

Public viewing will be held Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 pm.

She is survived by: five children, John Lee Rowell of Notasulga, AL, Michael (Pastor Brenda) Maddox, Jerry Maddox, Shirley Mae Rowell and Marie Maddox all of Waverly, AL; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street P.O. Box 442, Opelika, AL 36801
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
, Auburn, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sympathy to the Family on the Loss of your Love one. Better Days are Coming God Bless
Cynthia Moss-Bufford
November 25, 2020