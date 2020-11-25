Dorothy Mae Rowell MaddoxGraveside service for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Rowell Maddox, 90, of Waverly, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Perry Macon will officiate.Mrs. Maddox passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and was a Missionary. Mrs. Maddox held membership with Bozeman Pride Chapter #809 OES.Public viewing will be held Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 pm.She is survived by: five children, John Lee Rowell of Notasulga, AL, Michael (Pastor Brenda) Maddox, Jerry Maddox, Shirley Mae Rowell and Marie Maddox all of Waverly, AL; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church family.