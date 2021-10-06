Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Louise "Dot" Morris
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Dorothy Louise "Ms. Dot" Morris

May 9, 1937 - October 1, 2021

Funeral service for Dorothy Morris, 84, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones, will officiate.

Mrs. Morris, who passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born May 9, 1937, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Cheryl Francine Burton, Roy (Lynda) Morris Jr., Jory Morris and Tony Morris all of Opelika, Alabama; five grandchildren, Roderick L. Morris of Fredericksburg, VA, Cheryl L. Morris, Sharica Burton both of Opelika, AL, Jasmine Morris of Smith Station, AL and Kinyetta (Stantavious) Lockhart of Notasulga, AL; one great- granddaughter, Raigan Lyn Morris of Fredericksburg, VA; two sisters, Norell Guiiditis of Connecticut and Cheryl Adams of Tuskegee, AL; four brothers, David Taylor of Massachusetts, Clarence Taylor of South Carolina, Raymond (Dorothy) Adams of Florida and Michael (Renee) Adams of Tuskegee, AL; a loving cousin, Hazel Lindsey of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and her Greater Peace Baptist Church family.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Roy and Family, we are so sadden to hear of home going of your Mother. May God comfort and strengthen you all.
Reggie & Priscilla Strickland
October 7, 2021
Hey family so sorry to hear about Ms.Dot.It seems as though we´ve been friends all my life as me and Tony started out in head start and have been friends every since then.
Anthony Taylor
October 7, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to the family .Your mother was a fun loving person who loved her family and Greater Peace especially teaching Sunday School. She was one of 3 Dorothy's in our J.W.Darden class of 1956. She is now at peace with Jesus Christ . He will give you the comfort and strength in the days ahead to remember her legacy.
Dorothy Griffin-Bolden
October 6, 2021
Hey y´all! I was so sorry to hear about Dot! She was something else! I always enjoyed talking to her!
Vickey Baker Foreman
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results