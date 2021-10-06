Dorothy Louise "Ms. Dot" Morris
May 9, 1937 - October 1, 2021
Funeral service for Dorothy Morris, 84, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones, will officiate.
Mrs. Morris, who passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born May 9, 1937, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Cheryl Francine Burton, Roy (Lynda) Morris Jr., Jory Morris and Tony Morris all of Opelika, Alabama; five grandchildren, Roderick L. Morris of Fredericksburg, VA, Cheryl L. Morris, Sharica Burton both of Opelika, AL, Jasmine Morris of Smith Station, AL and Kinyetta (Stantavious) Lockhart of Notasulga, AL; one great- granddaughter, Raigan Lyn Morris of Fredericksburg, VA; two sisters, Norell Guiiditis of Connecticut and Cheryl Adams of Tuskegee, AL; four brothers, David Taylor of Massachusetts, Clarence Taylor of South Carolina, Raymond (Dorothy) Adams of Florida and Michael (Renee) Adams of Tuskegee, AL; a loving cousin, Hazel Lindsey of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and her Greater Peace Baptist Church family.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2021.