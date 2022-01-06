Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Veasley
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Veasley

May 20, 1935 - December 30, 2021

Graveside service for Dorothy Veasley, 86, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4793 County Road 89 S, Camp Hill, AL 36854, Reverend Henry Cooper, Pastor and Reverend G.H. Pulliam, Eulogist.

Mrs. Veasley, who passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL, was born May 20, 1935 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Shirley (Scotty) Stowes of Opelika, AL and Michael Veasley of Camp Hill, AL; six grandchildren, Joshua Denson, Latoya Banks, Shaniece Veasley, Attorney Mychal D. Veasley all of Atlanta, GA, Quinton (Tasha) Denson of Opelika, AL and Stephanie Denson of Oakland, CA; eight great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
4793 County Road 89 S, Camp Hill, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.