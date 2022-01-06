Dorothy Mae "Dot" Veasley
May 20, 1935 - December 30, 2021
Graveside service for Dorothy Veasley, 86, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4793 County Road 89 S, Camp Hill, AL 36854, Reverend Henry Cooper, Pastor and Reverend G.H. Pulliam, Eulogist.
Mrs. Veasley, who passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL, was born May 20, 1935 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Shirley (Scotty) Stowes of Opelika, AL and Michael Veasley of Camp Hill, AL; six grandchildren, Joshua Denson, Latoya Banks, Shaniece Veasley, Attorney Mychal D. Veasley all of Atlanta, GA, Quinton (Tasha) Denson of Opelika, AL and Stephanie Denson of Oakland, CA; eight great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 6, 2022.