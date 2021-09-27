Menu
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Vickerstaff
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Vickerstaff

April 30, 1930 - September 20, 2021

Graveside service for Dorothy Vickerstaff, 91, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Jesse J. Reese, Jr., will officiate.

Mrs. Vickerstaff, who passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Arbor Springs Health Care Facility in Opelika, AL, was born April 30, 1930, in Macon County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Vickerstaff will be Monday, September 27, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial coving is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: eight children, Johnny (Janice) Vickerstaff, Jr. of Opelika, AL, Jimmy (Linda) Vickerstaff of Auburn, AL, Theresa Howard of Opelika, AL, Ray Charles (Stephanie) Vickerstaff, Gwendolyn (Henry) Payne of Auburn, AL, Patricia (Michael) Driver, John Wayne (Pamela) Vickerstaff and Franklin (Elaine) Vickerstaff all of Opelika, AL; twenty-five grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lula Mae Bufford of Syracuse, NY and Sylvia Bufford of Atlanta, GA; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Viewing
4:00p.m.
AL
Sep
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westview Cemetery
700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The entire Denmark Technical College mourns the loss of Ms. Vickerstaff, grandmother of our Athletic Director - Mr. Andre Payne. Please accept our most sincere condolences during your time of loss.
Dr. Willie L. Todd, Jr.
September 28, 2021
Ms. Vickerstaff will be missed. She always had a smile and an encouraging word for me each time I saw her at Arbor Springs. My condolences to her Family
Tamikka Radford & Family
September 27, 2021
We Met the Vickerstaff family In the very early seventies When we became Neighbors Ms. Dot And my Mom Became good friends And not only that, They shared the same name, and had lots of long talks on the porch and I think it was good they had each other to talk with so we became something like an extended family and we couldn't have asked for better Neighbors just wanted to say Ms Dot was a Sweet And Caring Lady and will be missed We are so sorry for your loss Maybe the Dots can continue that talk on the porch now. Clara Greg Lisa & Dee
The Ogletree & Works Family
September 27, 2021
