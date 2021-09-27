Dorothy Mae "Dot" Vickerstaff
April 30, 1930 - September 20, 2021
Graveside service for Dorothy Vickerstaff, 91, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Jesse J. Reese, Jr., will officiate.
Mrs. Vickerstaff, who passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Arbor Springs Health Care Facility in Opelika, AL, was born April 30, 1930, in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Vickerstaff will be Monday, September 27, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial coving is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory: eight children, Johnny (Janice) Vickerstaff, Jr. of Opelika, AL, Jimmy (Linda) Vickerstaff of Auburn, AL, Theresa Howard of Opelika, AL, Ray Charles (Stephanie) Vickerstaff, Gwendolyn (Henry) Payne of Auburn, AL, Patricia (Michael) Driver, John Wayne (Pamela) Vickerstaff and Franklin (Elaine) Vickerstaff all of Opelika, AL; twenty-five grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lula Mae Bufford of Syracuse, NY and Sylvia Bufford of Atlanta, GA; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 27, 2021.