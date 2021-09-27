We Met the Vickerstaff family In the very early seventies When we became Neighbors Ms. Dot And my Mom Became good friends And not only that, They shared the same name, and had lots of long talks on the porch and I think it was good they had each other to talk with so we became something like an extended family and we couldn't have asked for better Neighbors just wanted to say Ms Dot was a Sweet And Caring Lady and will be missed We are so sorry for your loss Maybe the Dots can continue that talk on the porch now. Clara Greg Lisa & Dee

The Ogletree & Works Family September 27, 2021