Earl Watts
September 1, 1953 - November 11, 2020
Graveside service for Earl Watts, 67, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate.
Mr. Watts, who passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 1, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Watts will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 3 pm – 5 pm.
Survivors include: wife, Virginia Watts of Opelika, AL; two children, Tiffany (Charles) Hurst and Andrea Wright both of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Deuanna Dowdell, Kiamber Wright, Darnisha Roseman, Justin Hurst, Jasmine Hurst and Ambrah Edwards all of Opelika, AL; five great-grandchildren, Carami Robinson, Gracelyn Smith, India Dowell, Iyonna Dowell and I'nayja Dowell all of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Doris Butler, Janice Bryant (Milton Whatley) both of Opelika, AL and Lisa (Ramon) Brownlee of LaGrange, GA; two brothers, Howard Watts, Jr. (Angie Vines) of Opelika, AL and Larry (Michelle) Watts of Renton, WA; devoted uncle, Joe Watts of Nashville, TN; seven aunts, Mary Helen Trimble, Lula Bell Williams, Hattie Holcey of Opelika, AL, Polly (Wayne) Bruce of Seabrook, MA, Carrie Calloway of Joyce Edwards of Atlanta, GA and Mary E. Keeble of Nashville, TN; uncle, John T. Edwards of Salem, AL; mother-in-law, Mattie Williams of Opelika, AL; three sister, Mary (John) Spann, Fannie Jackson and Annie Jean Edwards all of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
