Earl Wesley Wright, Jr.November 24, 1950 - March 10, 2021Earl Wesley Wright, Jr., affectionately known as "Bubba," passed away at his Opelika home on March 10, 2021 after a long illness.Earl was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was born in Phenix City, Alabama on Nov. 24, 1950. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories with friends, golfing, and deep-sea fishing. He was generous, kind, and loved to laugh, and his smile was infectious. He had many friends whom he loved dearly.He met Karen Webster in 1980 in Phenix City. They married on March 20, 1982 and built a wonderful life together for 39 years. Earl and Karen had four children they adored, and he would brag about them to anyone who would listen.Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wesley Wright, Sr. and Ruth Sapp Wright, and infant sister, Diane Wright.He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Webster Wright; daughter, Jessica Wright Tillery (Drew); daughter, Kelsey Wright Myers (Matthew); daughter, Kimberly Wright Paden (Brian); son, Benjamin Wesley Wright, and future daughter-in-law, Erin McCall Greer. Earl was an adored Grandpa to his seven grandchildren: Mary Adams "Mae" Tillery, Annie McLean Tillery, Eva Ellison Myers, Ruby James Myers, Matthew Graham Myers, Stella Porter Paden, and Vivienne Rose Paden. He is also survived by his loving sister, Judi W. Niemeyer (Bill); sister-in-law, Susan W. Tompkins (Barry), sister-in-law, Elizabeth A. Webster, and nieces and nephews.The Wright family expresses genuine thanks for the loving care Earl received from Belinda Freeman of Opelika, who has truly been a blessing to the family, and to Compassus Hospice and all the nurses who have cared for him.The family is planning a private service at a later date.