Earl Wesley Wright Jr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Earl Wesley Wright, Jr.

November 24, 1950 - March 10, 2021

Earl Wesley Wright, Jr., affectionately known as "Bubba," passed away at his Opelika home on March 10, 2021 after a long illness.

Earl was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was born in Phenix City, Alabama on Nov. 24, 1950. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories with friends, golfing, and deep-sea fishing. He was generous, kind, and loved to laugh, and his smile was infectious. He had many friends whom he loved dearly.

He met Karen Webster in 1980 in Phenix City. They married on March 20, 1982 and built a wonderful life together for 39 years. Earl and Karen had four children they adored, and he would brag about them to anyone who would listen.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wesley Wright, Sr. and Ruth Sapp Wright, and infant sister, Diane Wright.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Webster Wright; daughter, Jessica Wright Tillery (Drew); daughter, Kelsey Wright Myers (Matthew); daughter, Kimberly Wright Paden (Brian); son, Benjamin Wesley Wright, and future daughter-in-law, Erin McCall Greer. Earl was an adored Grandpa to his seven grandchildren: Mary Adams "Mae" Tillery, Annie McLean Tillery, Eva Ellison Myers, Ruby James Myers, Matthew Graham Myers, Stella Porter Paden, and Vivienne Rose Paden. He is also survived by his loving sister, Judi W. Niemeyer (Bill); sister-in-law, Susan W. Tompkins (Barry), sister-in-law, Elizabeth A. Webster, and nieces and nephews.

The Wright family expresses genuine thanks for the loving care Earl received from Belinda Freeman of Opelika, who has truly been a blessing to the family, and to Compassus Hospice and all the nurses who have cared for him.

The family is planning a private service at a later date.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere sympathies to the entire family. I knew Earl from high school and spoke with him almost daily when planning a move to the beach almost 13 years ago. Earl was always a sweet and very special with a light that gleamed from within.
Wynette Buxton
March 24, 2021
Work with earl short time lambert transfer storage very special person will be mist greatly
John copous
March 24, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed visiting with Bubba at conventions and when we would see him when he worked in the Valley. We pray for your comfort and strength.
Doug and Fran Rowe
March 22, 2021
Bubba was always an encouragement to me.. Anyone who knew him, couldn't help but love him.. Surely JEHOVAH will remember Bubba's geninue kindness!!
Tom chadwick
March 20, 2021
We just wanted to let you know we are thinking of you. We looking forward to the time we can see Bubba again. We long for day when sickness and death is no more.
The Clarke Family
March 20, 2021
