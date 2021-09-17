Earlie J. Dowdell, Jr.
July 23, 1951 - September 13, 2021
Graveside service for Earlie Dowdell, 70, of Montgomery, AL, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:30 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, AL 35115, Elder Edward Scott, Jr. will officiate.
Mr. Dowdell, who passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama, was born July 23, 1951 in Lee County, Alabama
Public viewing will be Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Tonya (Ray) Morrow of Birmingham, AL, Trena (Randolph) Williams of Doerun, GA, Earlie (Cherie) Howard and Derrick Bryant both of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, Aveon Howard of Orlando, FL and Brandon Dowdell of Opelika, AL; a special friend, Latrise Broomfield of Montgomery, AL; three devoted cousins, Cary Dowdell, Yvonne Johnson both of Opelika, AL and Juanita Dozier of Auburn Hills, MI; a host of cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.