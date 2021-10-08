Earnestine "Stine" Beard
October 30, 1953 - October 3, 2021
Graveside service for Earnestine Beard, 67, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Mrs. Beard, who passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 30, 1953, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Tahara Beard and Terrance Beard both of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Alberta Cannon, Fannie Allen both of Opelika, AL and Geraldine (Otis) Butler of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Willie Beard, Joseph (Sylvia) Beard both of Opelika, AL and Edward "Sony" Ingram of Birmingham, AL; devoted niece, Stephanie Allen of Opelika, AL; three devoted friends, Carolyn Smith, Mary Newson and Marilyn Waldon all of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 8, 2021.