Earnestine "Tine" Stinson
July 9, 1951 - June 18, 2021
Funeral service for Earnestine Stinson, 69, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.
Ms. Stinson, who passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 09, 1951 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Ms. Stinson will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her children and caregivers, Rachel Stinson and Derek Stinson both of Beauregard, AL; one grandson and caregiver, Carnell Stinson of Beauregard, AL; one granddaughter, Timesha Harris of Dallas, TX; one nephew as a son, James (Tanethia) Stinson of Beauregard, AL; one great nephew as a grandson, Kingston Williams of Opelika, AL; three brothers, James (Mary) Stinson of Opelika, AL, Morrell (Betty) Stinson of Auburn, AL and Henry Stinson of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Selena (J.D.) Bass of Auburn, AL and Sandra Williams of Opelika, AL; one cousin as a sister, Maggie (Richard) Nelms of Auburn, AL; four aunts, Emma Jane Giles of Auburn, AL, Jeanette Welch of Beauregard, AL, Cassie Pearl Singleton of Beauregard, AL and Odessa Stinson of Auburn, AL; god-granddaughter, Tunesha Smith of Tuskegee, AL; god-sister, Mattie (Bobby) Peaks of Auburn, AL; seven nephews, Gregory Stinson, Craig Stinson, Eric (Claudette) Stinson, Timothy Williams, Milo Stinson, Morvae Stinson, and Terrell Stinson; eight nieces, Greta (Jeff) Payne, Felicia Stinson, Saundra Williams, Nakia Flakes, Crystal Whatley, Christie Whatley, Christian Whatley, and Jasmine Stinson; special friends, Charlie Reese, Glenda (Joel) Owens of Beauregard, AL, Sandra Miles of Opelika, AL, David Felton, Nellie (Willie) Aldridge, Eunice Torbert all of Auburn, AL; a host of cousins, great nieces, great nephews, church family, DaVita family and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 24, 2021.